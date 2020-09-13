DEVELOPING: Small plane crashes in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating after a small plane reportedly crashed north of Groton, South Dakota.

According to Dave Lunzman, Chief Deputy for the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a plane crashed near the Groton Municipal Airport around 11 a.m. Sunday. He says two people were on board.

Lunzman said one of the victims was flown to a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for the latest details.