DEVELOPING: Small plane crashes in Brown County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating after a small plane reportedly crashed north of Groton, South Dakota.

According to Dave Lunzman, Chief Deputy for the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a plane crashed near the Groton Municipal Airport around 11 a.m. Sunday. He says two people were on board.

Lunzman said one of the victims was flown to a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for the latest details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests