DEVELOPING: Fatal crash west of Sioux Falls

Despite years of effort to reverse the trend, South Dakota remains among the worst states in the nation in terms of losing its most highly educated citizens to other areas of the country, according to a new report from Congress.

The loss of skilled, educated residents can slow the state’s economic growth as well as cause further political polarization in the state and nation, the new study shows. Brain drain has also been shown to weaken the ability of communities to support basic institutions such as churches and community groups.