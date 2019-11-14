SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Emergency crews responded to a reported structure collapse in eastern Sioux Falls on Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:45 p.m. to a location on East 6th Street.

As they investigate, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid the neighborhood.

Our crews are working in the area east of 6th & Cliff for a structure collapse. Please stay out of the area if possible. — Sioux Falls Fire (@SiouxFallsFire) November 14, 2019

At this point, there is no word on any injuries. Firefighters are unsure if anyone was at home at the time so they have started search and rescue operations. As of 3:35 p.m., they had searched the top floor and didn’t find any one. Crews are now looking in the lower level of the home.

Around 3:50 p.m., firefighters said they didn’t believe anyone was in the home but they are doing their “due dilegence” to make sure no one is inside.

Fire officials give update on collapse on 6th St. in Sioux Falls. https://www.keloland.com/news/local-news/developing-crews-on-scene-of-structure-collapse/ Posted by KELOLAND News on Thursday, November 14, 2019

This is a developing story. KELOLAND News has a crew on the scene; check back for updates as new details are confirmed.