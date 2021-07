SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- While many of us are no longer wearing masks in public, some might be wondering if maybe they should. Especially with the spread of the Delta variant.

Masks are still required at airports, hospitals, and medical clinics. CDC guidelines also recommend people who are not vaccinated still wear masks in public settings. Dr. David Basel says at this point the spread of COVID-19 is low enough in our area, that if you are vaccinated, the risk of becoming seriously sick is so low, you can feel comfortable not wearing a mask.