DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Icy roads made for dangerous road conditions for drivers in Deuel County Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews responded to several crashes and vehicles in the ditch.

Two of the crashes happened on I-29, and the other happened on Highway 15.

All resulted in non-life threatening injuries.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol are investigating the crashes.