Deuel County firefighters kept busy with grass fires overnight

DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Dry conditions continue to have an impact across KELOLAND. Grass fires kept firefighters in Deuel County busy Monday night.

Crews with the Gary Volunteer Fire Department were called to help with a wild land fire in Minnesota. Firefighters with the Marietta and Madison fire departments also responded, officials say.

Less than an hour later, crews with Clear Lake and Goodwin fire departments were called to a wild land fire northwest of Clear Lake, near 180th Street and 472nd Avenue.

