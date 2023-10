CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — This past Friday brought a homecoming game to some schools in KELOLAND, including the Deuel School District.

During the game, a Deuel County Deputy decided to show off some school spirit. Deputy Nutter picked up some pom-poms and did a routine with the cheerleaders, which got a chant from the crowd.

He even did a cartwheel to a loud reaction. Deuel also earned a 15-nothing win over Tripp-Delmont-Armour-AC-DC.