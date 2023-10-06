SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officers will be in the Terrace Park neighborhood Friday as part of an investigation into a reported kidnapping attempt.

Sioux Falls Police say an 11-year-old girl reported being grabbed by a man in a black ski mask while at the park around 6 p.m. Tuesday. She says the man, who was wearing a white or gray tank top, appeared to be in his 20s or 30s with a deep voice.

Police ask anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area on Tuesday between 4-8 p.m. to report it. They’re also asking people to check their surveillance cameras.

Detectives will be knocking on doors in the neighborhood Friday afternoon and evening. If you live in the area and someone knocks on your door, police ask that you answer. Detectives will have identification on them.