Detached trailer backs up traffic on I-90

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Whether you are headed to the rally or not, the summer months are a busy time on South Dakota highways. A crash on I-90 quickly backed up traffic near the Brandon exit around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say a pickup pulling a trailer was heading west when the trailer detached and rolled into the driving lane. The driver then lost control of the pickup and crashed into the bridge. The driver wasn’t hurt and a passenger was treated on scene.

The pickup and trailer were towed, and traffic was back to normal by 3:15 p.m.