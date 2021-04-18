Dessert bar to open in downtown Sioux Falls on Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you like sweets, a new place opening up in downtown Sioux Falls could satisfy your craving. Prairie Cocoa and Confections opens this week in the 8th and Railroad Center.

Some say her Keyes Clemmer’s creations look too good to eat.

“They’ll say, ‘Is that real? Can you really eat it?’ Yes,” Keyes Clemmer said.

Clemmer is the executive pastry chef and CFO of Prairie Cocoa and Confections.

“I love inventing things,” Clemmer said.

The business serves up a variety of items including desserts, frozen and hot chocolates, and non-alcoholic mocktails.

“People ask us a lot, ‘What is your menu?’ We do not really have a menu. We have a few set signature items that we will usually carry,” Clemmer said.

One of the staples is the Prairie Cocoa cookie cup, and you can even fill it with a shot of milk on draft.

“Our line features extremely whimsical items and then more serious, gourmet items, so there’s a little bit of something for everyone,” Clemmer said.

The dessert bar opens April 21.

“I think it’s something different, something Sioux Falls doesn’t have. It’s trendy; I think it will be trendy enough and you can’t find this anywhere else,” Prairie Cocoa & Confections senior director of marketing Courtney Weeldreyer said.

“I feel that there’s a real need. My husband and I, we do not drink and we’re always looking for some place to go. If you go to a restaurant and you just want dessert, they stick you at a table next to the kitchen. Your other option is to go to a bar and they don’t really have a dessert or pastry chef on staff,” Clemmer said.

Clemmer is excited for her new business to sprinkle some more flavor on the local food scene.

The grand opening is Wednesday from 11:00 am-8:00 p.m.

Moving forward, hours will be Tuesday-Thursday 11:00 am-8:00 pm and Friday-Saturday 11:00 am-9:00 or 10:00 pm.