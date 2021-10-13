Despite surveillance cameras, porch pirates continue to strike

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With so many people already ordering holiday gifts, it’s prime time for porch pirates.

A porch pirate ruined Kristi’s day just this fast.

“At 6:04 the UPS came and delivered a package and at 6:11 I had a pirate at my house stealing my packages,” said porch pirate victim Kristi.

Kristi lost two Pampered Chef packages which the company replaced, but she says it’s not about the money.

“I feel very invaded, angry and I just want him stopped,” said Kristi.

Kristi called Sioux Falls police but wasn’t sure they would do anything to help her.

“Did you get a good picture from that video?”

Today while we were at Kristi’s house a detective called to let her know they had in fact looked at this video.

“They’re so gracious, they’re working so hard on this petty little case of mine. I’m so proud of our police department,” said Kristi.

Police say they understand the convenience of having packages delivered right to your front door, but it’s not a good idea for expensive items.

“If it’s something valuable, if it’s something that you’re concerned about and want to make sure you get it, get a hold of one of those companies and find out if there’s options to make sure that it is secure,” said Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

“Please if you do get packages delivered, either have somebody come and get them or deliver them to your place of employment but please don’t just trust Ring doorbell because my Ring doorbell didn’t stop him,” said Kristi.

Kristi says this porch pirate should know this, he risked jail time to steal something that was going to sit right out in the open on her front porch.

“It was a cute snowman, and I was going to put him on my front door as a decoration and yes, it was kind of a splurge it was one hundred dollars, but he was really cute,” said Kristi.

If you have any information about this or any other porch pirate, you should call crime stoppers.