Despite egging, Full Circle Book Co-op not backing down

Full Circle Book Co-op in downtown Sioux Falls says it was egged two nights in a row over the weekend just after putting up a transgender flag outside, but the store isn’t backing down. Co-owner Jason Kurtz believes someone did it in response to the transgender flag.

“It was all up around the flag, there’s a lot of splatter on the flag itself, there’s a lot of debris in our 3D sign,” Kurtz said.

He says many people have reached out with support, but it’s still upsetting.

“It’s sad that there’s that kind of frustration and just ridiculous behavior in 2020 here, I think it’s a little sad, but we pushed through and we have some security cameras now, and they didn’t come again last night,” Kurtz said. “I was almost hoping they would, ’cause we would have hopefully had some more details for SFPD.”

“A little annoyed, it’s not fun to have to clean up and everything, but I’m kind of grateful it’s not anything worse than that,” employee Ben Gertner said. “It’s sad that somebody feels that they have to take their emotions out that way.”

Despite the eggs that you can still see, this flag is not coming down.

“Someone asked if I was going to wash it, I’m like, I’m not taking that thing down at all. I don’t want anybody to drive by and think that we took it down,” Kurtz said.

The co-op sells books, but it also offers food and drinks in addition to an event space.