SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not exactly swimming weather outside, but the City of Sioux Falls wants people to be thinking about the future of some of its aging pools.

The Kuehn Park pool is over 40 years old and the Frank Olson Park pool is past the 50 year mark.

“Anyone that operates pools, especially in a cold weather climate like Sioux Falls will tell you that to achieve 30 years of operational life is a feat,” Sioux Falls parks planning & project manager Mike Patten said.

Last year, the city spent six months gathering input from residents about what they’d like to see in the city’s aquatics facilities.

“When asked what they’d like to see at replacement facilities at Frank Olson and Kuehn Park, indoor recreation centers with aquatic components were preferred over replacing with an outdoor aquatic center,” Patten said.

KELOLAND News spoke with someone in the Kuehn neighborhood today who also wants to see expanded recreation options.

“Add waterslides and more things you can do with it other than just being a little small pool with a diving board and that’s about it,” Swimmer Kaden DeGroot said.

Now the city is getting ready to kick off public engagement meetings for the Kuehn and Frank Olson master plans.

Design firms will be on hand to answer questions and collect input.

“Feedback from the community is the foundation for design in any public facility. This is your aquatics bond in Sioux Falls and we really need you, the users, of these facilities to be the key stakeholders in the design,” Patten said.

There’s no price tag on the project yet.

The city council would have to approve the bonds, which would be paid for by existing sales tax revenues.

The Kuehn Park meeting is November 7th at Prairie West Branch Library from 5:30-7:00 PM.

The Frank Olson meetings begin November 8th from 6:30-8:30 at The Social in Sioux Falls.

There will be another one the next day from 7:00-8:30 PM at The Social.