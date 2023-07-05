SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Exactly one year ago today is a day many of us won’t soon forget.

A derecho with winds close to 100 mph hit parts of KELOLAND causing widespread damage.

It was the second one in as many months which forecasters say is extremely rare.

The skies over KELOLAND turned an eerie green as a derecho pummeled Sioux Falls and surrounding towns.

“A derecho is a wall of wind with continuous storm damage reports of high winds in excess of 58 mph and goes for several hundred miles,” KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec said.

It was the second derecho in just 54 days. The first one was on May 12th and was visually much different than the green one.

“It’s pretty rare for us to get these, we figure once every one to three years in the eastern part of South Dakota at least that’s what the climatologists say,” Trobec said.

City Emergency Manager Regan Smith remembers the storms well.

“We saw a lot of tree debris, a little bit of structural, power loss, traffic signals down those type of things,” Smith said.

It wasn’t just Sioux Falls that got hit. Grain bins crumbled near Salem and buildings were severely damaged in Howard.

Although derechos are rare, we now know they should be taken seriously just like a tornado.

“The best thing to do is to make sure you’re inside and anything that could be a flying object inside as we’ve seen a lot of falling trees out of these and you don’t want to be hit in the head with one of those and you don’t want things flying around in your back yard either, so get everything you can inside that can cause damage,” Trobec said.

The highest reported gusts were 99 miles per hour at the South Dakota Department of Transportation station near Howard.