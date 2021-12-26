Deputy strikes, kills St. Michael man on way to medical call

ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (AP) – Authorities say an 84-year-old man was struck and killed by a Minnesota sheriff’s deputy who was driving to a medical emergency.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Harold Welter was hit in a St. Michael driveway by Wright County Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Hatzenbeller shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. Troopers did not provide further detail on how the squad car ended up in the driveway.

The incident report said the road conditions were snowy and icy. Hatzenbeller, of Otsego, was not injured. The Star Tribune reports that Welter was a lifelong resident of St. Michael. He spent 23 years on the St. Michael Fire Department. He served 14 years on the city council and was mayor from 1987 to 1991.