WALL, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennington County Sheriff’s deputy rescued a man from the burning Cactus Cafe and Lounge in Wall Monday night.
As smoke was coming from the building, officials say Deputy Lindquist went into the burning building to help evacuate people that might have been inside. Lindquist then went into the upper floor living area where he found a man trapped in a room.
The sheriff’s office says Lindquist and another person were able to pull the man through a window and get him to safety where he was medically treated.
Lindquist was treated for smoke inhalation and released.
“Deputy Lindquist’s diligent service to the community, bravery, training and willingness to place himself in danger to save others, undoubtedly prevented loss of life during this tragic fire,” the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
While the cafe is a loss, nearby stores should remain open.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Fire crews will likely remain on scene for the next couple days. Wall Drug owners say they hope to stay open and will post updates on social media.