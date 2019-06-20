Deputy involved shooting outside of the Minnehaha County Jail deemed justified

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office has released the summary of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputy involved shooting that happened in May outside of the Minnehaha Coutny Jail.

Attorney General Jason Ravsborg and the DCI has concluded that the shooting was justified.

The incident happened on May 21, 2019. 44-year-old George Rinzy is accused of banging a glass liquor bottle against the entrance of the jail lobby, breaking a window. Deputies later confronted him. Some of them were unarmed. An affidavit says Rinzy threw a glass bottle at one deputy and charged at another one with a knife in both hands. They told him to drop the weapons, he charged again and a deputy shot him.

“It is my conclusion that the Minnehaha County Deputy was justified in firing his weapon and

using lethal force,” I would like to thank the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and the Deputy for their service and complete cooperation in this investigation,” Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said.

