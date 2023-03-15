LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Lincoln County Deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash and pursuit Wednesday morning.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 200 block of South Cliff Avenue in Harrisburg for a suspicious person call at 4:15 a.m. As deputies arrived, officials say the suspect vehicle fled and rammed into a patrol car.

The vehicle then led deputies on a short pursuit until a crash at the intersection of 271st Street and Cliff Avenue. The four people inside then ran on foot.

All four suspects were arrested and identified as teens.

One deputy suffered minor injuries from the incident.

Officials ask that people avoid the area as crews continue to clean up the scene.

More information will be released as it becomes available, authorities say.