SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in Roberts County.

Needle in coffee | Roberts County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened on I-29 just before 10 p.m. Monday.

During the stop, Richard Fleming allegedly put drugs into a patrol car. While talking to him, deputies found a needle inside the coffee he was holding.

The vehicle was searched and more drugs were found.