SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Tourism is partnering with Tribal Nations on a visitor guide to educate people on Oceti Sakowin land and history.

In partnership with the South Dakota Native Tourism Alliance, the Department of Tourism will release 30,000 across the state to provide visitors and residents with a map of tribal lands, history of the tribes, visitor etiquette, and places to visit.

Featured in the guide are all nine South Dakota tribes: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, Lower Brule Sioux Tribe, Oglala Sioux Tribe, Rosebud Sioux Tribe, Sissteon Wahpeton Oyate, Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, and Yankton Sioux Tribe.

“Research shows us that our domestic and international visitors are eager to learn more about the culture and history of our friends and partners within South Dakota’s tribal nations. This guide will be an excellent resource as they plan their experience in our state,” said James Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism.

You can also view the guide online at TravelSouthDakota.com.