Dept. of Public Safety identifies woman who died from Friday crash near Yankton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- In December, we asked you to nominate the remarkable women in your life for some special recognition. We received many incredible nominations from all over KELOLAND. Now we’ve selected four finalists and will be sharing their stories with you every Tuesday this March.

Our next 2021 Remarkable Women nominee is Maddie Borah.

"I love Fridays," Maddie said.

You'll find Maddie Borah at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds nearly every Friday lending a hand at the Faith Temple Food Giveaway.

"There's a deeper connection than just getting food, it's about building those relationships and having those conversations," Maddie said.

Relational interactions Maddie is helping to teach the next generation of nurses.

"What my students are expected to do when they go out on Fridays is to come out with an open heart and an open mind and a willingness to serve," Maddie said.

For the past five years, Maddie has taught dozens of students through public health clinicals every year.

"Most of my clients are indigent or uninsured, some of my favorite clients are homeless, but that doesn't mean that they're not a person anymore. And I think they lose some of that humanness just due to their circumstances. So, making them understand that they're important and they're not just another patient on the docket but they're a human being," she said.

It's a population Maddie has worked with throughout her life, in several different roles.

"Through high school, I worked as a 911 dispatcher," Maddie said.

After spending many years in EMS, she went through fire training to become one of the first females to work for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

"I miss firefighting a lot," Maddie said.

She spent most of her firefighting days working at the downtown fire station in Sioux Falls.

"I loved working downtown because I got to work again with that population," she said. "They taught me so much about life and life on the streets, that just really encouraged me to go onto nursing."

Becoming a nurse brought her lifelong work with emergency services full-circle.