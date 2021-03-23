Dept. of Public Safety identifies woman who died from Friday crash near Yankton

 YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Abigail Gilkerson, 19, of Yankton died from injuries sustained in a two- vehicle crash north of Yankton on Friday, March19, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.

Gilkerson was driving a southbound 2010 Chrysler on U.S. Highway 81 when it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2018 semi-truck driven by Willis Vanroekel, 64, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, the DPS said.

Vanroekel sustained minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. 11 miles north of Yankton.

