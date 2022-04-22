SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is starting up conversations, not just about domestic abuse but the reality that men can also be victims.

“We (society) don’t often speak highly of men who are victimized by women,” said Michelle Trent, Executive Director of the Compass Center.

Michelle Trent says the Compass Center works with 800-1000 individuals facing domestic abuse each year. A common trend she has observed is women reporting abuse more than men.

“Feels like it is taking away some of their masculinity, feels like it is not the same and in some circumstances is unfortunately dismissed by other people,” Trent said.

“Really there is a stigma involved with domestic violence for women and for sure for men. That it’s something that you don’t want to admit is happening or acknowledge you’re a victim of,” said Amy Carter, Program Director with Children’s Inn.

Both also added that domestic abuse does not always manifest in physical abuse. Control is also common.

“That can show up in a lot of ways. It may be things like controlling finances, or controlling who a person does or does not talk to, controlling what a person does or does wear,” Trent said.

If you think someone is a victim of abuse there are things you can do to help.

“Believing that individual, validating their experience and helping them realize that it’s not their fault.

So no matter men, women or whomever you are, that’s where we need to start on the issue of domestic violence,” Carter said.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic abuse you can call the Children’s Inn at 605-338-4880, or the Compass Center at 605-339-0116.