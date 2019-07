PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Seventy members of the South Dakota Army National Guard are heading to the Middle East for a nine-month deployment.

Governor Krisit Noem, U.S. Senator John Thune and Congressman Dusty Johnson were among the dignitaries on hand for Saturday’s deployment of the 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.

The battalion represents twenty-nine South Dakota communities and many of its members have been on multiple deployments overseas.