YANKTON, S.D (KELO)–The City of Yankton has been on clean-up duty since receiving multiple double digit snowfalls.

It might not seem that tall of a snow pile, but after a month of dumping snow here at Paddlewheel Point, the snow goes on for most of the field.

“We’re running out of room. We’re also dumping on our land for our transfer station also, but there’s really not any place for residents to dump and people are running out of room on their own property,” said Corey Potts, Public Works Manager.

Workers with the City of Yankton have been busy for the past month clearing most of the main roads and now the next step is widening them.

“The roads are narrow the especially residential areas. And some of the priorities we have their roads are narrowing up with this amount of snow,” Potts said.

Yankton County Highway Department workers also have their hands full clearing the snow.

“This year the whole county has been a problem,” said Mike Sedlacek, Yankton County Highway superintendent.

The department is in charge of 260 miles of gravel roads and 240 miles of asphalt roads. In the past two months the department has spent around 100-thousand dollars on snow removal.

“That’s a challenge because we go out there and do it, next snowstorm it’s back just like you never touched it,” Sedlacek said.

Potts says residents can help both the city and highway on clean-up.

“The biggest thing is trying to keep the snow on your own property. Try not to blow it out in the street, trying to keep the snow piles knocked down next to your driveway,” Potts said.

Potts says the city will be clearing storm drains this weekend. Residents can help out by plowing and clearing around the drains.