Department of Public Safety reminds travelers to stay safe during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — As the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begins this week, the message of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety remains the same as in past years: Stay safe.

The rally begins Friday (today) and runs through Sunday, Aug. 16. That means more motorists on many different kinds of vehicles traveling the highways through the Black Hills and statewide.

DPS Cabinet Secretary Craig Price said several DPS agencies will help with the rally. Most notably, the Highway Patrol will work to keep highways safe. To watch a video from Price click the link below.

“The summer is always a busy traffic time, but the Sturgis Rally provides different challenges,” he said. “There are more motorcycles, more out-of-state vehicles and more drivers who are not as familiar with the narrow, winding roads in the Black Hills. Safety and awareness will be important factors for travelers.”

As of Thursday, Aug. 6, there have been 12 motorcycle fatalities in South Dakota, up from seven last year at the same time. There were three fatalities, all motorcycle fatalities, that occurred during the 2019 Sturgis Rally compared to four during the 2018 rally.

Motorcyclists and motorists are urged to obey the rules of the road. Other motorcycle safety tips can be found at the state Office of Highway Safety’s website https://southdakotarides.com/.

Both the Highway Patrol and Office of Highway Safety are part of the Department of Public Safety.