Department of Public Safety reminds drivers to use caution on the road

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

KELO crash generic

A recent rash of deadly car crashes in South Dakota has safety officials urging people to use more caution on the road.

The Department of Public Safety says over a four day period, eight people died in car crashes.

The incidents range from single vehicle rollovers to multiple vehicle crashes.

Authorities say speed and alcohol were factors in some of the crashes.

Investigators also say at least some of the victims were not wearing seatbelts.

However, South Dakota is still on track to end 2019 with less than 100 roadway deaths for the first time ever.

