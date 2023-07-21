SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Federal authorities are cracking down on telemarketing operations responsible for billions of illegal calls.

Law enforcement is targeting groups that deceptively collect people’s phone numbers and then provide that information to robocallers.

The Department of Justice is urging people to be on the lookout for illegal calls.

This includes someone pressuring you to send money or pretending to be an agency.

Authorities also warn that you can’t trust caller ID, it can be faked.