Department of Corrections announces 69-year-old died at State Penitentiary on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 69-year-old inmate at the South Dakota State Penitentiary died on Saturday.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections said Rodger Martin died in a comfort care setting at the Jameson Annex. The DOC says he died of natural causes.

Martin was serving a 7-year, 9-month sentence for attempted second-degree rape in Minnehaha County.