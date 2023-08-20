SANTA CLARA, C.A. (KELO) — The Denver Broncos came up short in a heartbreaking 21-20 loss against the San Fransisco 49ers in Santa Clara yesterday.

The game was competitive down to the final play when the 49ers kicked a field goal to barely put them above the Broncos to end the game.

Broncos rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims made his NFL debut after sitting out last week. He caught one pass for eight yards.

Wide receiver Jalen Virgil suffered a knee injury on the final play of the first half and did not return for the rest of the game.

In the preseason, the Broncos are now down 0-2, losing to both the 49ers (20-21) and the Arizona Cardinals (18-19).

Next week the Broncos will face the LA Rams in at Empire field.