SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local dental practice is once again offering a life-changing opportunity to one person. This will be the fifth time Siouxland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is doing its Second Chance Program.

Over the last few years, Siouxland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has given people an even bigger reason to smile.

With their Second Chance Program, the doctors have been able to give people a mouth makeover for free.

“We try to give them a new smile and that usually means taking out a lot of the teeth, removing bone spurs, and sometimes placing dental implants to stabilize dentures,” Siouxland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Denis Miller said.

Dr. Denis Miller says when they started the program, there was a need in the community, but that’s not the only reason.

“We wanted to help people, the short answer is we wanted to do something that was nice, and this is something where we have a particular skill set, we have a lot of people that do charity work in the community, backpack program, things like that, well we have a special skill set and we want to be able to share that with certain individuals,” Miller said.

And now once again, another person has the chance to have a healthy smile.

You have from now until September 22nd to apply. All you have to do is fill out an application and submit a picture of your smile and teeth.

“It’s had a positive impact on people and it’s heightened awareness in the community as well for oral health and to get people on the right track before they get into this kind of stage where they really have problems,” Miller said.

So far they’ve received about 200 applications. Dr. Miller says a third party does help them determine who the recipient will be for the dental procedure.