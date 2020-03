SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a foggy start to the day Wednesday.

There’s a Dense Fog Advisory issued for multiple counties in KELOLAND, including southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa.

Visibility is listed at one quarter of a mile or less in some areas because of the fog. You can see the fog on many of the KELOLAND Live Cams, including 41st Street and Downtown Sioux Falls.

Drivers should leave plenty of distance ahead of themselves, slow down and use headlights.