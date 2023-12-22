SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Travelers in east central and southeast South Dakota may be wishing they had Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer guiding their vehicles in the dense fog tonight.

A dense fog advisory is in effect for these areas until Saturday at 11:00 a.m. (CDT), according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

Visibility can be lower than one quarter mile. The combination of fog and freezing temperatures could create slick areas on roadways.

Great Bear Main Chalet View, December 22, 2023, 9:00 p.m.

As precautions for driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance between your car and the vehicle ahead of you.