DENR fines Fort Pierre for wastewater violations

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Fort Pierre has been fined by the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources for wastewater violations, the DENR announced Monday.

According to the DENR, the City of Fort Pierre has been fined $52,030 for permit limits of ammonia, total coliforms and E. Coli. Fort Pierre’s wastewater discharges into the Bad River. The city reported the violations between February 1, 2016 and May 31, 2019.

Fort Pierre and the DENR have reached a settlement agreement to suspend the fine if the city complied with terms by February 13. Fort Pierre also needs to submit plans for upgrades to wastewater treatment and implement the upgrades by October 2022. Fort Pierre also must submit monthly reports to the DENR to show progress.