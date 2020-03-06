Denny Sanford PREMIER Center offers nursing suite

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just in time for the Summit League, there will soon be two suites at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for mothers who are breastfeeding.

One nursing suite will be located in the PREMIER Center while the other one will be located in the Convention Center. Both are mobile, which allows staff to move the suites to different locations depending on the event.

“Not having to plan as much about, where am I going to feed my child, is there going to be a safe, clean environment for me to be able to take care of my child? It puts everyone at ease and allows us to be able to fully experience the PREMIER Center and the Arena and take in all of the activities that are here,” mother, Katelyn Conover said.

Mothers can access the suites through the Mamava app and schedule when they would like to use the rooms. The PREMIER Center partnered with Sanford Health to set up these suites.