Denny Sanford PREMIER Center hosts anniversary open house

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center opened it’s doors five years ago. They’re celebrating the anniversary on Thursday with a free open house.

From ice skating to, to guided tours of the building, people will have a chance to check out the facility.

The PREMIER Center says the event is here to celebrate a successful five years in Sioux Falls.

“It’s been very good, and it continues to grow and be strong. We have the community to thank for that for all of their support,” Mike Krewson said.

The open house runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.