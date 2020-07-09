Denny Sanford PREMIER Center GM details COVID-19 safety plan ahead of PBR championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bull Riding is coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center at the end of the week.

PBR is bringing its team championship to the Sioux Falls venue Friday through Sunday.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is getting ready to welcome its first crowd in months.

“It is the first event since our world stopped in mid-March right after Summit League, and it’s going to be one of the first attended events of this scale in the country with fans,” Denny Sanford PREMIER Center General Manager Mike Krewson said.

You’ll notice some changes right away as you arrive at the facility, like extra signage, including one advising people to be socially considerate.

Some doors will be propped open and staff will greet you as you walk in so you don’t have to touch the door handles.

Inside, there will be more signage, including floor markers at entrances, concession stands, and restrooms.

Cleaning will be enhanced.

“Staff will be wiping down high touchpoint areas. We’ve increased custodial staff to address that as well,” Krewson said.

There is also a plan to put some space between fans or groups of fans in the seating area.

“People are ready to come out, but we have to show them that we’re taking this seriously, the health and safety of our staff, the health and safety of our guests, so that we can be successful and bring more events to Sioux Falls,” Krewson said.

Krewson says temperature checks will be available on site for those who want them.

Masks will be encouraged for visitors, but not required.

Visitors are also encouraged to use cards instead of cash at concession stands.