SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2022 is expected to break financial records at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

According to a news release, the complex saw nearly 630,000 patrons and guests and had around $16 million in total revenue for the year.

This beats the prior record of $14.3 million — set in 2019.

The complex also reports larger profitability in 2022 than any prior operating year. Last year’s report is around $2.1 million, compared to the previous record of $1.5 million earned in 2019.

Several large concerts were hosted at the Premier Center in 2022, including Snoop Dog, Eric Church and the Backstreet Boys. The complex also hosted several sporting events like the Summit League, PBR and state wrestling and volleyball.

For 2023, Blake Shelton, Journey, Kenny Chesney and Alabama are a few of the concerts announced for the Premier Center.

