WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Dempsey’s Brewing Company of Watertown, with help from the South Dakota Retailers Association, has launched the pre-prohibition style beer “Vesselager 125” to celebrate the association’s 125th anniversary.

I a release sent Tuesday, the association describes the beer as a clean, refreshing pale lager, brewed in “pre-prohibition” style and uses corn to add sweetness to the beer. It takes its name from Retailers Association founder and the seventh governor of South Dakota, R.S. Vessey, whose statue on the Trail of Governors stands outside the Retailers Plaza in Pierre.

“Vesselager has been several months in the making and we deliberately used a very old brewing style contemporaneous to the founding of the Retailers Association,” said Sean Dempsey, owner of Dempsey’s Restaurant. “My brew master Chris Borns did a phenomenal, wicked job making this a great-tasting, very drinkable beer.”

Prior to its public launch, Vesselager 125 won the Beer Cup at the 605 Summer Classic, held June 25 in Sioux Falls. The beer is now available at Dempsey’s Restaurant and Brewery in Watertown and Danger Von Dempsey’s in Aberdeen.