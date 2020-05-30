Demonstrations for George Floyd, Black Lives Matter movement reach Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Demonstrations showing solidarity with George Floyd continue, and people in South Dakota are participating too.

Floyd, who is black, died Monday after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck. People lined the streets at the corner of Minnesota and 41st Street Saturday afternoon holding signs with various messages showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement and calling for an end to police brutality. Organizers of the event say they wanted to peacefully protest today to bring awareness to Sioux Falls.

“A lot of this is happening really close to home and it can happen anywhere. We just need to make people aware that this is not okay. Lives are on the line everyday,” Bailey, a co-organizer said.

Happening now in Sioux Falls, people have gathered to bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement and to show solidarity for George Floyd and others who have died. #KELOnews. pic.twitter.com/G08AAYX2BV — KELOLaurenS (@KELOLaurenS) May 30, 2020

