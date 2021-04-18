Demonstration held for Black lives Sunday in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday night, people gathered to demonstrate for Black lives on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls.

On April 11 an officer shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a black man, in a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The country is also awaiting a verdict in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial. Chauvin is accused of killing 46-year-old George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as he lay face-down in handcuffs.

Messages on signs here in Sioux Falls tonight read “no justice no peace,” “we are powerful because we have survived” and “black lives matter”

