Democratic Party calls for Ravnsborg resignation

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Democratic Party of South Dakota is calling on Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign following Thursday’s announcement of charges.

On Thursday the Hyde County Deputy State’s Attorney announced the Ravnsborg would be facing three misdemeanors in connection to a fatal crash that killed Joe Boever on September 12.

In a statment released to KELOLAND News, the Democratic Party said that the charges were not holding Ravnsborg accountable and that “[Ravnsborg] cannot serve as the Chief Prosecutor, Chief Law Enforcement Officer, and South Dakota’s lawyer when your careless and negligent conduct caused the death of another person.”

The Democratic Party went on to say that Ravnsborg must accept responsibility for his actions by resigning.