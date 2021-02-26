Democratic lawmaker asks AG to investigate Noem’s plane use

House Speaker Steve Haugaard (L) and Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden (R) welcome Governor Kristi Noem before a joint session of the state legislature today in Pierre. Photo by Patrick Callahan, 2020.

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota Democratic lawmaker has formally requested the state’s attorney general to determine whether Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of the state airplane to attend events hosted by political organizations violated state law.

Democratic Sen. Reynold Nesiba asked Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to open an investigation into whether Noem used state-owned airplanes for “personal use, out-of-state political campaigning, and attending partisan political events.”

Noem flew in state planes to 2019 events hosted by political organizations, but has defended those trips as part of her job as “an ambassador for the state.”