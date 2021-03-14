Demand grows for housing market in Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Many homes in Sioux Falls and Rapid City are selling quickly and new ones are going up. Other communities, like Spearfish, are also seeing a housing boom.

Mark Kazmer is the President of Mount Rushmore Association of Realtors. He says just like in other parts of the state, houses in Spearfish are filling up fast.

“If we had ten times more houses we’d just love it because there’s just not enough inventory. There’s always calls coming in, it’s more of a call center than houses going out the door because there’s just not that many out there right now,” Kazmer said.

Year-to-date, the city of Spearfish has sold 15 permits for building new homes. And currently, there are only 20 houses on the market in the city.

“We’ve had a little uptick in the houses that have become available, but they’re coming on the market and going right back out,” Kazmer said.

Michael Greslin is an owner of Timberline Builders. He says it has been a busy 12 months.

“We’re putting all efforts towards getting bids turned out, satisfying our clients. The biggest problem that we are having right now is staffing. That seems to be a continual concern out here and as the need ramps up as it has, it really becomes evident is just the short staffed nature that we are right now,” Greslin said.

And the list of clients wanting to build keeps growing.

“The housing boom right now is being driven primarily by people moving into our area from metropolitan area. Going through 2020, I don’t blame them, this is a great place to live. So we want to welcome them and at the same time, stay consistent with who we are. And so that just becomes the challenge of how do you navigate change and growth like this?” Greslin said.

The Director of Mount Rushmore Reality Association says in Lawrence County there are only 59 homes on the market.