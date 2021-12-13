Delta Air Lines cancels flights between Lincoln, Minneapolis

LINCOLN, Neb. – Those used to taking a quick commuter flight from Lincoln to Minneapolis and back will soon be out of luck.

Reports say Delta Air Lines has informed Lincoln Airport officials that it will end the twice-daily fights between the two cities next month.

Airport executive director David Haring says cancellation of the flights was unexpected. Haring said airport officials have spent days reaching out to representatives of both Delta and SkyWest Airlines, the regional carrier contracted by Delta that operates the Minneapolis flights to and from Lincoln, but to no avail.

The last of the flights to Minneapolis from Lincoln is scheduled for Jan. 10.