DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — A Dell Rapids woman who says she was the victim of child sexual abuse wants justice. Not only for herself but for other victims. The man accused of the abuse is in jail, facing numerous charges.

“I remember it being right before kindergarten. Sexual abuse was normal, it was just a thing that was there. I didn’t know what it was,” Taylor Mommer said.

Taylor Mommer says she was groomed to be an abuse victim by her father. She recalls a childhood conversation she had with a younger cousin.

“I remember standing in her yard and asking her ‘does your daddy touch you too?’ And she kind of looked at me like I was crazy and that was like that moment where that everything started to click, something’s not right,” Mommer said.

Her dad, Craig Worm, is facing ten counts of first-degree rape and one count of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

He’s also facing charges of sexual contact with a child in a separate case.

We first told you about Worm in November 2021 when he was arrested following a standoff in Kentucky.

Local police said Worm, armed with a gun, intentionally committed a robbery to trigger a law enforcement response. He was brought back to South Dakota and is currently in the Minnehaha County Jail.

Taylor says her abuse happened more than 20 years ago, but that does not diminish what he did.

“You don’t get over it like you don’t forget it and its something that no matter what, like no matter where you go in life or what you are doing there are going to be moments where you hear something or you smell something or you think about something and it pops in your head,” Mommer said.

She says it continued until she was 14, she knows of at least one other victim and wonders if there are more.

Worm faced more than 20 counts of child pornography in 2003, but the charges were dismissed, leaving Taylor afraid that he be let off too easy in a plea deal in this case.

“What he did to me speaks to who he is,” Mommer said. “It is frustrating that in 2003 he got away with what he did then, and for 28 years, he got away with my abuse and the abuse of another victim when are we going to start holding him accountable?”

Mommer says she is not only fighting for herself but for her kids and other potential victims.

“I want the world to know what he is and how the state is handling what is happening,” Mommer said.

Tom Hanson: It’s frustrating for you?

“It’s frustrating, not just for me, but I will tell you this is why victims don’t come forward. Do you think, if I would have known what I know now if I would have known how many people I would lose if I would have known how many nights I lost myself, or how many times I would have to relive the moments that I bring up I will tell you that I would not have come forward?” Mommer said. “If I would have known the state was going to watch this and pull me through all of these different emotions just to say ‘you don’t matter sadly enough I don’t think I would have.’ But I did because there is someone else that I’m fighting for, that boy I’m fighting for him and no matter what I go through he’s going to be number one. So if I have to come out here and say what you are doing is wrong and say you can show the world what he is or I’m going to find a way to show the world what he is regardless.”

If Worm is convicted of first-degree rape, he could face anywhere from a minimum of 15 years to life in prison.