Dell Rapids woman arrested for drugs

LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) -- Twice in less than 24-hours - that's how many times a South Dakota woman is accused of breaking the law in Iowa.

It all started late Friday night, when the Lyon County Sheriff's Office got a complaint about a driver. The call led a deputy to Rhonda Hale. The Dell Rapids woman got a ticket for drug paraphernalia.

Late Saturday night, a deputy stopped Hale just south of Larchwood. A news release says this time they found meth and more paraphernalia in her car.

