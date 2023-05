DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — A Dell Rapids man will spend 65 years in prison for first-degree rape of a child.

Craig Worm | Courtesy City of Stanton, KY police department

A judge sentenced Craig Worm to prison time Monday after his daughter intervened in the case.

Worm had originally agreed to a plea agreement with prosecutors, but the judge agreed to rescind the plea deal after hearing from the daughter.

Monday morning the judge sentenced Worm to 50 years for rape and another 15 years for sexual contact with a child.