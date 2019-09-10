Dell Rapids man pleads guilty to 4th degree rape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Dell Rapids man accused of preying on young girls during sleepovers has pleaded guilty to a number of charges.

One of them being 4th degree rape.

Torin Lodmell was in a Minnehaha County courtroom Tuesday for a change of plea hearing. He pleaded guilty to four different counts, including sexual contact and attempted sexual contact.

Court documents say Lodmell would take off the girls blankets and try to pull down their pants and touch them inappropriately.

KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald was in the courtroom, coming up Tuesday on KELOLAND News, hear from the victims parents.