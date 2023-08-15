TYNDALL, S.D. (KELO) — A Dell Rapids man has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash 10 miles northwest of Tyndall on Friday, August 11th at about 1:30 p.m.

43-year-old Jose Valera Diaz, was killed in the crash. Diaz was driving a 2007 Nissan Xterra westbound on S.D. Hwy. 46. A 2027 Kenworth T8000 semi-tractor-trailer was driving southbound on Hwy. 37. Diaz failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Hwy. 46 and Hwy. 37. He was struck in a t-bone manner by the semi-tractor-trailer.

Bradley Jones, 63 of Wayne, NE, was the driver of the semi and received minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.