Dell Rapids Farmer’s Market collecting school supplies

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) – The Dell Rapids Farmers Market has come up with a fresh idea to help their community.

They’re combining the market with a back-to-school supply drive. This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic closing their local churches where donations are typically collected.

Every year, the Dell Rapids Farmers Market produces fresh vegetables and fresh fun for residents of all ages.

“It’s fun to have everyone come together as a community because that’s what Dell Rapids is about,” Organize Jennifer Mason said.

Mason says she and fellow producers are bringing a lot to the table.

“In our garden we have a little bit of everything, but we mostly have tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes, onions,” Mason said.

While they’ve spent all summer growing these delicacies, this market is dedicated to helping children grow in their education.

“We’re hosting a ‘back to school’ drive. So, if families or people bring school supplies we’ll give them a free three pound bag of produce,” Mason said.

“So, that way, all of us have enough supplies to do our school work and stuff,” Sykes said.

5th grader Sylea Sykes is chipping in by making fresh cinnamon rolls and caramel rolls for visitors who donate.

“School supplies and the need for school supplies doesn’t stop just because school started,” Mason said.

There will be around 16 vendors at the event following CDC guidelines.

“We have hand sanitizer readily available for anyone. If you want to wear a mask that’s totally up to you, and we do ask that people try socially distance,” Mason said.

Mason says this event doesn’t just give vendors a chance to sell their freshly grown goods, but also gives way for their community to grow together through helping others.

“Especially when we need something like back to school supplies or something else, we do really come together as a community and support each other,” Mason said.

“It’s really fun… helping other people and stuff,” Sykes said.

The market begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and goes all weekend. If you can’t make it there are two more: One on August 22nd and the other on Sept 12. You can donate supplies at those ones too.